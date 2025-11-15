South Carolina vs Texas A&M: Live Scores, Updates, and Odds
South Carolina travels to Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, to take on the Aggies at 12:00 pm (ET). If you are looking for live coverage of today's game, we've got you covered at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI. Stay here for all news, scores, and updates surrounding this big SEC clash.
South Carolina needs to win their next three games in order to make a bowl game this season. Can they come away with a big upset this weekend? At 3-6 on the year, it hasn't gone according to plan this year, but the talent is there to make any team nervous. On the other side, Mike Elko's Aggies are 9-0 and looking like a national title contender. Will Texas A&M continue their undefeated season? Or will the Gamecocks find their signature win of 2025?
South Carolina vs Texas A&M Injury Report:
South Carolina:
- OL Cason Henry (Out)
- OL Jatavius Shivers (Out)
Texas A&M:
- S Bryce Anderson (Out)
- RB Le'Veon Moss (Out)
- S Rashad Johnson Jr. (Out)
- LB Scooby Williams (Doubtful)
- WR Mario Craver (Questionable)
How to Watch South Carolina vs Texas A&M:
- Gameday: Saturday, November 15th, 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- SEC Network Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (color), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter)
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Ole Miss Broadcast Team: 94.5 FM TAMU Sports Network
- Location: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)
Weather Report:
It should be a beautiful game on Saturday afternoon. The Weather Channel is reporting clear sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees.
Texas A&M remains the heavy favorite at 18.5-points. Kickoff is set for 12:00 pm (ET). Texas A&M leading receiver Mario Craver is a gametime decision. Look below for live scores and updates surrounding South Carolina's final SEC game of the season.
First Quarter:
