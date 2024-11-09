South Carolina vs Vanderbilt: SI Staff Score Predictions
South Carolina takes their 5-3 record on the road to take on a tough Vanderbilt sqaud in Nashiville. With one win away from bowl eligibility, this is a big weekend for the Gamecocks and their fans.
Vanderbilt has been on a roll this season going 6-3 with a win over a then number one Alabama team at home. Led by transfer QB Deigo Pavia and a much improved defense from 2023, this Commodores team is unlike recent Vanderbilt teams. South Carolina will look to build off an emotional victory over a top ten team and win another SEC road game. The Gamecocks are 4-point favorites this week in Nashville, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook. Here's how the SI Staff with South Carolina Gamecocks sees this game playing out:
Alex Joyce: South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 21
Though the Gamecocks are riding high after the Texas A&M win last week, I don't believe that will effect them this week. This team is one win away from bowl elgibility, but they are looking beyond that. I believe LaNorris Sellers and this passing game will have a good day, especially after head coach Shane Beamer updated the status of Mazeo Bennett Jr. and the emergence of Joshua Simon. While I expect Diego Pavia to hit some shots in this game, I believe the Gamecocks veteran defense gets after Pavia and the Commodores offense. South Carolina covers and pulls away late.
Fisher Brewer: South Carolina 35, Vanderbilt 21
The Gamecocks are set to face a strong Vanderbilt team on the road, but they ho;d the advantage thanks to one of the most dominant defensive lines in college football. South Carolina's defense ranks as among the best in the country, and they'll make Vanderbilt's quarterback, Diego Pavia, work for every yard. While Vanderbilt has show impressive resilience this season, they'll face a formidable challenge against a Gamecocks team that is firing on all cylinders. Expect South Carolina to control the game defensively, ultimately pulling away for a 35-21 victory.
Jonathan Williams: South Carolina 31, Vanderbilt 17
From a matchup stand point, I think the South Carolina Gamecocks' defense matches up perfectly against Vanderbilt's offense. The Commodores have been running this option-styled offense this season and the Gamecocks have the players upfront to really be disruptive. One of the toughest things about playing Vanderbilt is when they are scoring, that means they are also holding the ball for a long time. However, I believe South Carolina will be able to get some quick stops and LaNorris Sellers and the rest of the offense will get the job done this weekend to secure the win.
You Might Also Like:
- What Shane Beamer Said During Vanderbilt Week
- South Carolina Hit With a NCAA Level III Violation
- South Carolina Gamecocks Working on Massive NIL Deal for Dylan Stewart
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!