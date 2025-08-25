South Carolina vs Virginia Tech: An Early Look
College football is back! The South Carolina Gamecocks will open the season against Virginia Tech at the Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday Aug 31. Below is an early look at what the Hokies will bring this week.
Virginia Tech was a 6-7 football team in 2024 that ended the year with a 1-4 record. The team the Hokies return this fall has talent, but was gutted from last year's team. Xavier Chaplin, a 6-foot-7 and 340+ pound lineman, started 12 games last season for the Hokies at tackle and performed very well. He has since moved onto the Auburn Tigers via the transfer portal. Mansoor Delane, an All-ACC corner last season, was plucked out of the transfer portal by LSU.
DB Dorian Strong, RB Bhayshul Tuten, WR Jaylin Lane, EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and DT Aeneas Peebles, important pieces for Virginia Tech last season, are all gone to the NFL. While the Gamecocks have replacements to deal with of their own, they are better equipped to do it than Virginia Tech.
Redshirt senior quarterback Kyron Drones returns and has played well for the Hokies. Drones started nine games last season, missing four by injury, and completed 136 of 224 passes for 1,562 yards, a 61 percent completion rate.
Head coach Brent Pry is breaking in more than 30 transfers and two coordinators. That usually does not spell success to begin the season, especially against a team the caliber of South Carolina. The Gamecocks are a 7.5 point favorite in this matchup. Playing against his dad's former team, head coach Shane Beamer's squad has an opportunity to make a lot of noise in week one.
South Carolina leads the all-time series 11-7 between the two teams, but they have not met since 1991. Virginia Tech has not beaten South Carolina since 1974.
