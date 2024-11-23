South Carolina vs Wofford: Live Scores and Updates
The (7-3) South Carolina Gamecocks will look to extend a four game winning streak as (5-6) Wofford comes into Williams-Brice Stadium for the ladt home game of the year. Kickoff is set for 4:00 pm (ET) live on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+.
With this being the last home game of the season, the Gamecocks will get to celebrate a special group of seniors for Senior Night. Saturday's matchup also serves as the annual Salute to Service game.
South Carolina can win eight games for the first time since 2022 and the 14th time in school history. They face a Wofford team looking to win game number six in their last game of the season. Stay with us for live scores and updates on all the action for South Carolina vs Wofford:
Updates:
- Fans: Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer asks you to be in your seats thirty minutes prior to kickoff to celebrate the seniors (3:30 pm ET)
First Quarter:
