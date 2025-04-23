South Carolina Walks Off North Florida
South Carolina's KJ Scobey hits a walk off double in the tenth to give the Gamecocks a victory over North Florida on Tuesday night.
The pitchers on both sides showed up in this matchup. Both starters in the game combined for six innings, no runs given up, and five strikeouts. The offenses for the Gamecocks and Ospreys would only manage two runs a piece.
Junior left hander Jackson Soucie got the start on the mound for the Gamecocks. Soucie was excellent from the mound on Tuesday. He went through three innings of work, giving up no runs, three hits, and striking out three batters.
CF Nathan Hall led the way offensively for South Carolina. Hall's home run to left center in the bottom of the fifth inning would turn out to be a big moment for the Gamecocks. Not only was it the first runs of the game, but it was the lone set of runs South Carolina would score through the ninth. Then came the tenth.
After getting a man on first and second, KJ Scobey steps up to the plate with a chance to send the Gamecocks' away with a win. Scobey would hit a double to center field for the walk off.
South Carolina has won four of its last five games in the homestand. That five game run includes wins over the Citadel, North Florida, and a series win over Ole Miss.
Next up for the Gamecocks is a trip to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Wildcats. Series begins on Friday with first pitch set for 6:30 pm (ET).
