South Carolina Wide Receiver Jordon Gidron Shows Off Offseason Training
South Carolina is getting closer to the start of fall camp and freshman receiver Jordon Gidron appears ready for the challenge.
Gidron is a part of a loaded wide receiver class South Carolina brought in out of the high school ranks. The 6-foot-2 and 190 pound true freshman enrolled early this offseason and went through spring and summer workouts.
Gidron took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show off the progress he's made through his first offseason with a college strength and conditioning program. The 190 pounder has added muscle mass to his frame which is a plus to an athlete that is as fast as he is down the field.
Gidron, along with fellow freshmen Malik Clark, Donovan Murph, Lex Cyrus, Brian Rowe Jr., and Jayden Sellers, has the opportunity to play right away this fall. His work during this offseason, could go a long way into making that a reality.
The Gamecocks open the season against Virginia Tech on Aug 31 in Atlanta, Georgia, inside Mercedes Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm (ET).
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: