South Carolina Wide Receiver, Nyck Harbor, Earns All American Status
Former five star and current South Carolina Gamecock wide receiver is showing off his extreme athleticism on the field and on the track.
The 6'5 242lb freshman didn't qualify for the NCAA Championships in the winter indoor track season, but continued to improve. That hard worked paid off as Harborwas able to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
The NCAA Outdoor Championships began on Wednesday, June 5th, in Eugene, Oregon. Harbor qualified for both the 100-meter and 200-meter. He would go on to receive All-American honors in both events.
Harbor posted a10.30 in the 100-meter and a 20.32 in the 200-meter. These times ranked Harbor inside the top 20 in the nation. Harbor's performance also earned an automatic him a spot in the olympic qualifiers.
South Carolina hopes his impressive performance on the track is a sign of things to come on the field this fall. As a freshman, Harbor played in all 12 games, starting the last five. He caught 12 passes for 195 yards on the season, averaging 16.3 yards per catch, with one touchdown.
Though the Gamecocks added transfer receivers this offseason, Harbor looks to shine in a bigger role going forward this season.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Women's Basketball Coach Dawn Staley Comments on WNBA
- South Carolina Football Wins and Losses Projection for 2024 Schedule
- South Carolina Football Recruiting - Who Could be Next to Commit to the Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow on Fisher Brewer X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!