Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Wide Receiver, Nyck Harbor, Earns All American Status

Alex Joyce

Sep 9, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Former five star and current South Carolina Gamecock wide receiver is showing off his extreme athleticism on the field and on the track.

The 6'5 242lb freshman didn't qualify for the NCAA Championships in the winter indoor track season, but continued to improve. That hard worked paid off as Harborwas able to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The NCAA Outdoor Championships began on Wednesday, June 5th, in Eugene, Oregon. Harbor qualified for both the 100-meter and 200-meter. He would go on to receive All-American honors in both events.

Harbor posted a10.30 in the 100-meter and a 20.32 in the 200-meter. These times ranked Harbor inside the top 20 in the nation. Harbor's performance also earned an automatic him a spot in the olympic qualifiers.

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) reaches out of a pass defended by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tayon Holloway (20) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) reaches out of a pass defended by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tayon Holloway (20) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina hopes his impressive performance on the track is a sign of things to come on the field this fall. As a freshman, Harbor played in all 12 games, starting the last five. He caught 12 passes for 195 yards on the season, averaging 16.3 yards per catch, with one touchdown.

Though the Gamecocks added transfer receivers this offseason, Harbor looks to shine in a bigger role going forward this season.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce

ALEX JOYCE