South Carolina Women's Basketball Announces Hiring of New Assistant Coach
South Carolina women's basketball head coaching announced the hiring of the University of Southern California assistant coach Wendale Farrow as an assistant coach. Farrow brings a decades worth of coaching experience to the Gamecocks' staff.
Farrow comes in after former assistant Winston Grady left South Carolina for the Grand Canyon University head coaching position. In an announcement made on Friday, Staley compares the hire to striking "gold."
“We struck gold in bringing Wendale into our Gamecock family,” Staley said. “He is an accomplished young coach who has been part of every aspect of successful programs, and that journey has made him a seasoned, complete coach from Xs and Os to player development to recruiting to community service. We’re excited to see the huge impact he will make on our team and Columbia.”
Speaking of success, Farrow has been a part of six NCAA Tournament appearances, which includes a pair of Elite Eight appearances, a Pac-12 tournament championship, and a Big Ten regular season title.
Farrow now solidifies the hole on the staff and helps the team look forward to next season.
