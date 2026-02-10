South Carolina Women's Basketball: Early Look at the Gamecocks Toughest Remaining Test in LSU

The regular season for the Gamecocks is nearing its end with just five games left on the year. After earning a statement win on Sunday over a top 25 ranked Tennessee squad, the last big hurdle for the Gamecocks to overcome before SEC tournament play is the sixth ranked LSU Tigers coming to town on Valentine's Day. Here is an early preview of that matchup.

The Valentine's Day matchup is set to take place at 8:30 pm (ET) at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, live on ABC.

Previewing a Top Ten Showdown

Mar 30, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Baylor Lady Bears head coach Kim Mulkey and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley both yell to their teams during the second half in the semifinals of the Greensboro regional in the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks are coming into Saturday's matchup as winner's of five in a row with two of those wins coming against AP ranked top 25 opponents ( 5th ranked Vanderbilt and 19th ranked Tennessee). A win this weekend would give the team a second top ten win and extend the winning streak to six games.

South Carolina is sitting at the number three spot in the national rankings with a 24-2 overall record, 10-1 in conference play. The two losses on the schedule come against Texas (in a non-SEC matchup) and Oklahoma in overtime. Outside of those setbacks, South Carolina has been a force on both ends of the court as they have won their games by an average of 32.5 points per game, holding teams to just 55.7 points on average while scoring 88.1 points.

It'll be a tough task ahead for the Gamecocks' defense as they travel to take the best offense in the nation in Kim Mulkey's Tigers. LSU is 8-1 in their last nine games which includes a win and loss over Texas. Led by talented guard Flau'jae Johnson's 13.8 points per game, the Tigers offense is averaging 96.6 points per game which is the best mark in the country.

This will also be the first time South Carolina players, coaches, and fans will get to see former Gamecocks' guard MiLaysia Fulwiley in a different uniform. After spending the first two years of her career in Columbia, Fulwiley transferred to LSU where she is averaging career highs in points, field goal percentage, and rebounds per game. Business will be usually for a championship minded South Carolina squad, but it does add a little more drama to the game.

