South Carolina Womens Basktball Gearing Up for Toughest Stretch of Games This Season

After a blowout win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Lady South Carolina Gamecocks are the number three ranked team in the country and currently sit at 23-2. After winning their last four games by an average of 29.5 points, the Gamecocks are in peak form and are the current favorites to win the SEC. Despite the success they’ve endured, their true test still lies ahead.

Beginning on February 8th,, the Gamecocks will play four consecutive games against ranked opponents. While they’ve played ranked teams in the past, this by far the toughest test for the Gamecocks thus far.

This stretch of ranked games begin with hosting the Tennessee Volunteers this upcoming Super Bowl Sunday. The Vols are ranked at 19 and are led by junior guard Talaysia Cooper, who currently leads her team in points and assists. Despite her success, the Vols are one of the poorest three-point shooting teams in the SEC, which could be an advantage for the Gamecocks, who have become a juggernaut on both sides of the ball.

The following contest for the Gamecocks is arguably their biggest game of the regular season as they travel to Baton Rouge to take on the number five ranked LSU Tigers. Led by head coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers have created the best offensive attack in the country, averaging just shy of 100 points per game. Prior to their recent loss to Texas (who the Gamecocks also lost to), the Tigers were riding a seven game winning streak. This duel could prove to be one highest scoring of the season, as the Gamecocks also rank in the top five in scoring.

The following Thursday, the Gamecocks will once again be on the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are currently ranked at 21. Offensively, the Tide are on the opposite end of the spectrum as the Gamecocks, averaging the third lowest points average in the SEC. However, the Tide allow the fourth fewest points in the conference and have a significantly higher turnover margin. The commitment on defense from the Tide could contribute to potentially putting the Gamecocks on upset alert.

The final stretch of ranked opponents for the Gamecocks ends at home as they host the 13 ranked Ole Miss Rebels. The Rebels have a stretch of ranked opponents that ends with the Gamecocks. Both teams will look to end their ranked gauntlet on a positive note, but the Rebels attempting to do so on the Gamecocks’ home court is an endeavor most teams fail to do.

If the Gamecocks are able to win each of these listed contests, they will set themselves up to be the number one seeded team in the SEC tournament, which they received last year, but only due to a coin flip. The Gamecocks look to leave their fate out of the hands of where a coin lands and lean into having the best record in the conference.

