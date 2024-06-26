South Carolina Women's Basketball is Nominated for an ESPY
After being overlooked thanks to the star power of LSU and Iowa, South Carolina finished the most under the radar dominant championship run in the NCAA. The Gamecocks completed a perfect 38-0 season that culminated in a national title.
Dominance certainly isn't a new concept for Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks. Since taking over as head coach, Staley has made South Carolina a force to be reckoned with.
After being announced as head coach back in 2008, Staley has amassed a 440-106 record with the Gamecocks including three national championships. Now backed with another top three class and an already deep roster, South Carolina is favorited to go back to back next season.
The ESPYS have quite the list of nominations for it's "Best Team" category including the: Kansas City Chiefs, South Carolina Women's Basketball, Michigan football team, Las Vegas Aces, Uconn Men's Basketball, Oklahoma Softball, Boston Celtics, Florida Panthers, and the Texas Rangers.
Also representing the Aces, former Gamecock A'ja Wilson is up for two individual awards in best WNBA player and best women's athlete.
The ESPYS will be held live at the Dolby Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday July 11th, at 8:00 pm ET and live on ABC.
You Might Also Like:
- Three-Star Michael Clayton II Earns South Carolina Offer
- South Carolina Offers Four-Star Noah Grubbs
- Gamecocks Lose Top Dual Threat QB for 2026
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb