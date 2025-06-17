South Carolina Women's Basketball SEC Opponents Revealed
The reigning SEC champs, South Carolina, has announced their home and away opponents for next season, which includes five NCAA Tournament squads and three top 20 finishers on the home slate.
Home:
Alabama
Georgia
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Vanderbilt
Away:
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
Kentucky
LSU
Oklahoma
Texas A&M
At home, the Gamecocks draw Texas, Tennessee and Ole Miss - all top-20 finishers from last season. South Carolina had three hard fought battles last season against the Texas Longhorns which saw the Gamecocks win two of three, including a SEC Championship victory.
The Gamecocks will play Alabama twice in the regular season. South Carolina won last year's lone matchup 76-58 in Tuscaloosa.
On the road, South Carolina will travel to face LSU, Oklahoma and Kentucky - who finished top-15 last season. Dates for the Gamecocks home and away schedule have yet to be released, however SEC play is set to begin on Jan. 1.
Head coach Dawn Staley is 214-56 in SEC play, including back-to-back undefeated seasons, with her .793 league winning percentage second only to Tennessee’s Pat Summitt (.874) in league history. Her 214 conference wins are the most among active league coaches and third all-time, trailing just Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductees Andy Landers (Georgia, 273) and Summitt (Tennessee, 306).
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: