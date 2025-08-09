Spencer Rattler to Start Preseason Opener for the New Orleans Saints
In a move announced via the team's X account, the New Orleans Saints named former South Carolina Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler as the team's starting quarterback in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Saints quarterback battle has been the theme of the offseason as Rattler battles 2025 second round pick Tyler Shough and 2023 fourth round pick Jake Haener. As Rattler and Haener were holdovers from the previous coaching staff, Shough appeared to have the upper hand as the current staff, behind head coach Kellen Moore, selected him high in this year's draft. While the battle certainly isn't over, it seems Rattler is close to winning the job out of the gate.
Earlier this week Rattler and Shough both practiced with the first team offense with Rattler earning those reps in back to back days, the only quarterback at the time to do so. Head coach Kellen Moore says the player who wins the starting job will have the opportunity to keep it so they can adjust to the role.
Rattler started six games for the franchise last season. He ended the year with 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed just 57 percent of his passes. The former Gamecock product has the tools to be a successful NFL quarterback if he can win the job and play consistently going forward.
