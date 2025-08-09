Gamecock Digest

Spencer Rattler to Start Preseason Opener for the New Orleans Saints

The Saints quarterback job i up for grabs as Rattler earns the starting nod in the preseason opener over Tyler Shough and Jake Haener.

Alex Joyce

Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) hands the ball off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) hands the ball off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In a move announced via the team's X account, the New Orleans Saints named former South Carolina Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler as the team's starting quarterback in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Saints quarterback battle has been the theme of the offseason as Rattler battles 2025 second round pick Tyler Shough and 2023 fourth round pick Jake Haener. As Rattler and Haener were holdovers from the previous coaching staff, Shough appeared to have the upper hand as the current staff, behind head coach Kellen Moore, selected him high in this year's draft. While the battle certainly isn't over, it seems Rattler is close to winning the job out of the gate.

Earlier this week Rattler and Shough both practiced with the first team offense with Rattler earning those reps in back to back days, the only quarterback at the time to do so. Head coach Kellen Moore says the player who wins the starting job will have the opportunity to keep it so they can adjust to the role.

Rattler started six games for the franchise last season. He ended the year with 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed just 57 percent of his passes. The former Gamecock product has the tools to be a successful NFL quarterback if he can win the job and play consistently going forward.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.