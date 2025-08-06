Spencer Rattler Gaining Momentum in QB Battle for New Orleans Saints
Spencer Rattler is starting to gain momentum in the New Orleans Saints quarterback battle.
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore said the team is close to making a decision as to who the starter this season will be at quarterback, and Spencer Rattler seems to be gaining momentum at the right time.
Tyler Shough started with the first-team offense on Tuesday but Rattler was later given an opportunity to run with the starters as well. It's the second practice in a row Rattler has gotten to work with the ones and he is the only quarterback in the room to earn that in back-to-back practices.
Moore also mentioned that once they name the starter, they will allow that player to have some breathing room and adjust to being in the role. In other words, the starter will not have a super short leash that will allow the other guy to get subbed in for him, at least not quickly.
Ultimately, the Saints' decision boils down to the same things as it did when the battle started. Do they want to play a year year quarterback in the form of Tyler Shough or do you want to play the guy who has been with the franchise for a season and even started multiple games in the form of Rattler?
Rattler started six games for the franchise last season. He ended the year with 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed just 57 percent of his passes.
