Taking a Look at the South Carolina Wide Receiver Room for 2025

Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The South Carolina wide receiver room is set to return a lot of talent in guys like Nyck Harbor, Mazeo Bennett Jr., Jared Brown, Vandrevius Jacobs and more for 2025. It's a group one veteran Gamecocks receiver thinks could be the best in the country.

Bennett Jr., Harbor, Jacobs and Brown are the vets that lead a talented, yet relatively unproven group of wide outs heading into 2025. Those four combined for 83 catches, 1,138 yards, and seven touchdowns. Harbor believes this group is stronger than years past.

"We're faster, stronger, more depth," Harbor said. "We're more of a receiver group than we ever have been before."

After adding a number of recievers in the 2025 recruiting class, South Carolina has a versatile group heading into the season. Wide receivers coach Mike Furrey and offensive coordinator Mike Shula can use these guys in a variety of ways.

"We've got people to play outside, people to play slot," Harbor said. "We've got gadget guys. Everybody can catch and make their own plays."

While young and unproven, Harbor believes this group is one of the best in the country, despite of the outside noise.

"I feel like we've got one of the best in the country," Harbor said. "Nobody may say that, but that's how I feel."

Harbor says it's a group who is ready to show what they can do.

"We're hungry. We're motivated. We're ready to go out there and show what we've got," Harbor said.

