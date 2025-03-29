Tennesee Takes Control of the Series Against South Carolina
Behind three home runs by three different batters, the Tennessee Volunteers were able to take game two of the series against South Carolina.
Despite losing both games of the series so far, South Carolina has shown a lot of fight against the top ranked Volunteers. After three scoreless innings Tennessee scored three runs in the top fo the fourth, to take an early lead in the game.
South Carolina would score four unanswered to take a one run lead into the seventh inning. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, Tennessee would out score them 4-1 in the final two frames to take a 7-5 victory.
With the injury to starter Dylan Eskew shaking up the rotation, Jarvis Evans Jr slid into his role and was given the start for game two. Evans Jr played very well finishing the day throwing six innings, giving up three runs, on four hits, and struck out five Tennessee batters.
South Carolina will try and avoid getting swept for the second series in a row on Sunday against Tennessee. With inclement weather coming in on Sunday, the game has been moved to 12:00 pm (ET) instead of the original 5:00 pm (ET) start. South Carolina has not announced a starter for game three.
