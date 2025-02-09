Texas Hands the Gamecocks Their First SEC Loss Since 2021
For the first time in three seasons, the South Carolina Gamecocks suffered a SEC regular season loss. The fourth ranked Texas Longhorns defeated South Carolina 66-62.
In a rematch of a January 12 game that saw the Gamecocks handle the Longhorns 67-50, Texas got its revenge at home. This is the first SEC regular season loss South Carolina has suffered since a 70-69 defeat at the hands of Missouri in 2021.
Longhorns forward Madison Booker led all scorers with 20 points and completed the double-double with 11 rebounds. Forward Kyla Oldacre gave Texas 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. As a team Texas shot 44.8 percent from the field.
Texas out rebounded South Carolina 41-36. The teams tied in the assist category with 11 each.
Milaysia Fluwiley ledf the Gamecocks in scoring with 13 points. Sania Feagin finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
The Gamecocks are back home to take on the Florida Gators on Thursday February 13.
You Might Also Like:
- First Round Mock Draft Says South Carolina DT, T.J. Sanders Could Go Early in the NFL Draft
- South Carolina Gamecocks With a Massive Advantage Over the Kentucky Wildcats
- Former Gamecock Star Deebo Samuel Granted Permission to Seek Trade from 49ers
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!