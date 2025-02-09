Gamecock Digest

Texas Hands the Gamecocks Their First SEC Loss Since 2021

Alex Joyce

Feb 9, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Taylor Jones (44) shoots over South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Taylor Jones (44) shoots over South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

For the first time in three seasons, the South Carolina Gamecocks suffered a SEC regular season loss. The fourth ranked Texas Longhorns defeated South Carolina 66-62.

In a rematch of a January 12 game that saw the Gamecocks handle the Longhorns 67-50, Texas got its revenge at home. This is the first SEC regular season loss South Carolina has suffered since a 70-69 defeat at the hands of Missouri in 2021.

Longhorns forward Madison Booker led all scorers with 20 points and completed the double-double with 11 rebounds. Forward Kyla Oldacre gave Texas 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. As a team Texas shot 44.8 percent from the field.

Texas out rebounded South Carolina 41-36. The teams tied in the assist category with 11 each.

Milaysia Fluwiley ledf the Gamecocks in scoring with 13 points. Sania Feagin finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

The Gamecocks are back home to take on the Florida Gators on Thursday February 13.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published |Modified
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.