The Arizona Diamondbacks Select South Carolina OF Nathan Hall in the 2025 MLB Draft
The Arizona Diamondbacks takes South Carolina outfielder Nathan Hall in the fifth round of the 2025 MLB Draft.
Hall spent his junior season with the Gamecocks after two seasons with the Clemson Tigers. The Lexington, South Carolina, native played and started in 54 games for the Gamecocks last season. He had team bests in batting average (.322), runs scored (36), hits (67), doubles (13) and RBI (38).
Hall was a steady presence for a South Carolina team that dealt with a lot of injuries in 2025. While the season did not go according to plan for the Gamecocks, Hall was a reliable outfielder who hit seven home runs and was 14-16 on stolen bases.
The Diamondbacks have made six picks so far in the 2025 MBL Draft with 14 picks remaining. Hall is the only outfielder Arizona has selected thus far. He joins short stop Kayson Cunningham (first round), pitcher Patrick Forbes (second round), pitcher Brian Curley (third round), pitcher Dean Livingston (fourth round), and pitcher Sawyer Hawks (sixth round).
This marks the second South Carolina player to be selected after Ethan Petry went 49th overall to Washington. Stay tuned for news on all former Gamecocks who are selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: