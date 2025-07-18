The Buffalo Bills and Former Gamecock TJ Sanders Agree to a Four-Year Deal
Former South Carolina defensive tackle and 2025 second round pick TJ Sanders and the Buffalo Bills agree to a rookie contract ahead of training camp beginning next week.
When the week began, all but two second round picks across the league had not been signed to rookie contracts as players were fighting for fully guaranteed deals. However on Thursday several players and their teams, including Sanders and Buffalo, came to an agreement a week ahead of players reporting for training camp.
The Bills fell in love with Sanders during the pre-draft process. ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote about the Bills interest in the Gamecocks' interior lineman when he had the Sanders falling to the Buffalo in the second round. The Bills traded picks 56, 62, and 109 to the Bears for 41, 72, and 240 to select Sanders at pick 41.
Sanders was an impressive run defender who flashed as an interior pass rusher for the Gamecocks. He is an athletic presence up the middle of the defense with violent hands, collected 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.
Fellow former Gamecock and second round pick Nick Emmanwori also signed his deal on Thursday with the Seattle Seahawks.
