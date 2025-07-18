Seattle Seahawks Safety Nick Emmanwori Makes NFL History With Rookie Contract
Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori has made NFL rookie history after officially signing his rookie contract.
Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori made NFL history earlier this week after officially signing his rookie deal. According to Adam Schefter, the former South Carolina Gamecock and Seahawks organization reportedly reached an agreement following Emmanwori's second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The historical significance behind Emmanwori's deal is that it is the first instance in NFL history that pick No. 35 in the second round of the NFL Draft has inked a fully guaranteed contract on his rookie deal.
Given that their draft placement is a lesser prestige than a first-round selection, it is a rarity for NFL rookies selected in the second round to receive fully guaranteed deals. However, Emmanwori has proved to be an exception to this rule.
Emmanwori was a star safety for the Gamecocks all three years he was with the program. His size, speed, and overall athleticism allow him to be moved around the field on defense, and his talents are expected to translate well to the NFL.
As the 2025 NFL season approaches, a handful of second-round selections have yet to officially sign their rookie deals, with some players going so far as to threaten "holding out". With contract drama continuing across the league, the Seahawks will likely feel relieved to sign their rookie safety in historic fashion.
Emmanwori and the Seahawks will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7th, when they host the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff for this game will take place at 4:05 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.
