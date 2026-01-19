NFL Insiders React in Real Time to Stunning Sean McDermott News
The Buffalo Bills made the surprising decision on Monday morning to go forward without Sean McDermott following the coach's latest failure to bring the franchise deep into the playoffs. McDermott leaves Buffalo with a 98-50 career record and five division titles to his name. He also brought Buffalo to the AFC championship game twice. But not getting over the hump despite having Josh Allen at quarterback has proven too much this time and the Bills will look to find someone who can maximize Allen's abilities to the tune of a Super Bowl.
Though not entirely shocking, the move reflects a good amount of urgency. And news of the move hit just as multiple NFL insiders were doing their Monday morning television hits.
On Get Up, Mike Greenberg reported that Adam Schefter had to run out of the room to take a call when news of the decision dropped. He then rushed back on set to confirm the reports.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was on Good Morning Football to discuss Bo Nix's season-ending injury but got a buzz just as Kyle Brandt was teeing up the first question for him to answer.
The news never sleeps. Insiders are forced to subject themselves to an incredible amount of screen time so their followers can know the minute something newsworthy happens. We should all thank them for their service.
