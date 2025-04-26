The Cincinnati Bengals Select South Carolina Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr.
The Cincinnati Bengals take South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. with the 49th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Another transfer in the 2024 offseason that made a major impact for the Gamecocks. Demetrius Knight Jr. is your traditional inside line backer who is great at diagnosing plays. He reacts quickly and brings a powerful punch as a tackler.
Knight Jr. joined the Gamecocks after four seasons with Georgia Tech and one with Charlotte. He was voted quickly as a captain and the most outstanding senior by his teammates. He appeared in 13 games, making 10 starts, and finished second on the team in tackles (82).
NFL Combine Results - Demetrius Knight
Height: 6015
Weight: 235
Arm: 32 ⅝”
Hand: 10”
Vertical: 31'.50"
Bench Press: 22 reps
Broad Jump: 9'10"
40-yard: 4.58, 2nd attempt: 4.61
3-Cone: 7.12 seconds
Knight Jr. comes into Cincinnati and immediately upgrades the linebacker room.
