Gamecock Digest

The Cincinnati Bengals Select South Carolina Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr.

Alex Joyce

Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (17) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Bengals take South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. with the 49th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Another transfer in the 2024 offseason that made a major impact for the Gamecocks. Demetrius Knight Jr. is your traditional inside line backer who is great at diagnosing plays. He reacts quickly and brings a powerful punch as a tackler.

Knight Jr. joined the Gamecocks after four seasons with Georgia Tech and one with Charlotte. He was voted quickly as a captain and the most outstanding senior by his teammates. He appeared in 13 games, making 10 starts, and finished second on the team in tackles (82).

NFL Combine Results - Demetrius Knight

Height: 6015
Weight: 235
Arm: 32 ⅝”
Hand: 10”
Vertical: 31'.50"
Bench Press: 22 reps
Broad Jump: 9'10"
40-yard: 4.58, 2nd attempt: 4.61
3-Cone: 7.12 seconds

Knight Jr. comes into Cincinnati and immediately upgrades the linebacker room.

