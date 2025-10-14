The Gamecocks are in a Very Familiar Situation Heading Into the Oklahoma Game
Through six games, the South Carolina Gamecocks sit at 3-3, with their most recent loss being 20-10 at the hands of the LSU Tigers. With that loss, the Gamecocks have no margin for error for the duration of the season if they want a chance to potentially compete for a playoff spot. However, the Gamecocks' current situation draws an interesting comparison to their situation last season.
The Gamecocks will be hosting the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend, who also suffered a loss last weekend at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. Heading into the Oklahoma game last season, the Gamecocks were coming off a heartbreaking loss against Alabama, which left them 3-3. Going into the contest against the Sooners in Norman, OK, it looked like the duration of the season was bleak for the Gamecocks and had little to no hope.
Instead, the Gamecocks dominated the Sooners on the road with a final score of 35-9. From there, the Gamecocks went on to win six games in a row and finish with an impressive 9-3 in the regular season. In his Sunday teleconference, coach Shane Beamer alluded to the same scenario and how the Gamecocks are essentially in the exact same spot as last season.
Does this similar situation mean the Gamecocks are guaranteed to go on a six game win streak once again? Of course not. However, it does show that the season is not over and the Gamecocks certainly have the time and opportunity to turn this season around.
Also similar to last season, the Gamecocks’ defense is wreaking havoc and forcing turnovers, which will give them the opportunity to be in any game. However, they are facing off against an Oklahoma team who swarms on defense and leads the SEC in sacks. It will be imperative for the Gamecocks offense to be at its best this weekend, as the Sooner defense can quickly take over a game on the defensive side of the ball.
The Gamecocks will kick off against the Sooners at 12:45 PM on SEC Network.
