"The Sky is the Limit"- South Carolina's Kyle Kennard Isn't Shying Away from Defensive Line Expectations
The word "historic" has been thrown around a few times this offseason by Gamecocks players when describing the defensive expectations heading into 2024. It's a word the entire defense has bought into.
One of the key members for the defensive side of the ball is fifth year edge Kyle Kennard. The transfer from Georgia Tech isn't being timid about his beliefs on this defensive line.
"We have a chance to be historical. I've used that word before and I'll use it again. I'm not shying away from it," Kennard on the expectations for the defense.
The Gamecocks have added a lot of talent to that room whether that's through the portal or through the high school rankings. Defensive line coach Travian Robertson has a lot of tools in the toolbox to use this season.
"We have a lot of talent, not only talent but we have depth," Kennard perking up when speaking about the defensive line. "We have guys that are willing to work hard with their talent. With the blending of all that, we can be unstoppable. The sky is the limit. No cliche talk, the sky is literally the limit."
Arguably the most talked about addition to the defensive line, Dylan Stewart, has had high expectations since arriving at the program in January. According to Kennard, he deserves every bit of the hype.
"He's a freak of nature," Kennard said about Dylan Stewart. "He has a crazy bend around the edge. He has so much room for improvement while already having all of those tools. The development of him is scary to see."
Kennard pointed out the play of TJ Sanders in Wednesday's practice noting he had a pick-six. Players and coaches are excited about the potential in that room. It won't be long before fans get to see the result when Old Dominion comes into town.
