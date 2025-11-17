The South Carolina Gamecocks Are Missing Bowl Season- Where Did It Go Wrong?
This past Saturday, the South Carolina Gamecocks surrendered their seventh loss of the season after blowing a 27 point halftime lead against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Gamecocks lost by a final score of 31-30, as they did not score a single point in the second half. In a season that has been filled with poor performances, this was undoubtedly the lowest moment.
Prior to the season, the Gamecocks were ranked in the first AP poll at number 13 and were predicted to be a College Football Playoff contender. However, it became apparent quickly that reality would not mesh the high expectations. Where did the issues begin that ultimately plagued their season?
Oddly enough, the signs of what was to come started for the Gamecocks was evident in their two wins to start the season. The Gamecocks opened their season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Gamecocks won 24-11, but it displayed offensive struggles that would normally be pawned off as getting the rust off during your first game. LaNorris Sellers orchestrated a flawless drive to start the game, but the offense didn’t score again until a 4th quarter 64 yard bomb to Nyck Harbor. The Hokies outgained the Gamecocks and also won the time of possession battle, but two turnovers and a punt return touchdown from Vicari Swain were too much to overcome.
The next week against the South Carolina State Bulldogs, the same issues persisted. The Bulldogs, a significantly less talented team compared to the Gamecocks, led the game in total yards and possession. Sellers struggled on the night, going 11/19 for 128 yards. The Gamecocks won 38-10, but were benefitted by two Vicari Swain punt return touchdowns and a scoop-n-score from DL Jaron Willis. The blowout win iced things over, but the offensive struggles seen in the game were the exact sequences Gamecock fans became accustomed to throughout the entire season.
The Gamecocks lost in blowout fashion to the Vanderbilt Commodores the next week, but it was largely attributed to Sellers leaving the game early due to a concussion. The final sign that it would be a long season for the Gamecocks came during their first road matchup against the Missouri Tigers. Sellers had his best night passing with throwing over 300 yards, but the Gamecocks were handicapped by penalties and an inept rushing attack. They entered the fourth quarter with the lead on the road, but failed to pick up a single first down in the period and ultimately fell to the Tigers, 29-20.
Fans may have assumed the early season struggles revolved around a new playcaller and getting used to a new offensive system, but the signs that it would be a long season for the Gamecocks were on display quickly. The Gamecocks ultimately became the worst offense in the SEC, finishing dead last in yards and points per game. The lack of success led to the dismissal of offensive coordinator Mike Shula and offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley.
The Gamecocks are currently 3-7 with two more games left that will both be played at home. Though the season does not offer much to salvage, hopefully coach Beamer and his staff are able to “rally the troops” and tack on two more wins, as the Gamecocks haven’t won less than five games since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
The Gamecocks will attempt to do so this weekend against the Carolina Coastal Chanticleers at 4:15 PM ET on SEC Network.
