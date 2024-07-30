Three Storylines for Fall Camp for South Carolina
The South Carolina Gamecocks kick off their 2024 football season with a home game inside Williams-Bryce Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina against Old Dominion on August 31st. Meaning we are just a month from College Football kicking off for the Gamecocks.
Fall Camp starts this week for the Gamecocks and there are plenty of talking points.
Three Storylines Entering Fall Camp for South Carolina
1. Is LaNorris Sellers THE Guy?
There's been no doubt that the South Carolina Gamecocks coaching staff has been bullish about sophomore quarterback LaNorris Sellers. He's been seemingly the plan and the future at the position since he arrived on campus as a member of the 2023 signing class. However, the Gamecocks did add Auburn transfer Robby Ashford to the roster as well. Was Ashford brought in as an experienced or was he brought in to fight to start at the quarterback position? That's something we will likely find out relatively quickly this fall camp.
2. Can Nyck Harbor Take a Leap
The Gamecocks don't need Nyck Harbor to take a step forward from year 1 to year 2, they need an entire leap from the former five-star prospect. The Gamecocks used Harbor in a very limited role as a true freshman, attempting to identify his true and natural position. In 2024, they need to begin to utilize those insane skillsets and abilities. Harbor is joined in the receiver room by several transfers, so he should have a leg up on playing time considering he's comfortable in the system.
3. Where Do All the Transfers Fit In?
The Gamecocks added 22 transfers to this roster this offseason. It's the most head coach Shane Beamer has ever added to the roster in one offseason. There are obvious spots where South Carolina will likely be starting transfers and that's the wide receiver spot with Dalevon Campbell, Gage Larvadain, Jared Brown, and Ahmari Bruce-Huggins all looking like playing time is on the horizon. Kyle Kennard will need to impact this defensive line as well as Gilber Edmond.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!