South Carolina Gamecock Named Top 30 Player in the NFL Top 100 List
Former South Carolina Gamecock Deebo Samuel has been named a top 30 player in the latest edition of the top 100 NFL players list.
The NFL season, just like college football, is right around the corner as teams are progressing through training camp and getting ready for preseason football games. This is also the time of year where NFL.com releases their top 100 players list and one former Gamecock was included inside of the top 30. Former South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel came in at No. 30 on the list.
Samuel has turned into a star in San Francisco during his professional career and has become a weapon that head coach Kyle Shannahan can get very creative with. The former Gamecock has become a do-it-all player for the 49ers and a pivotal piece in them having multiple Super Bowl appearances over the last few seasons. For those reasons, he is considered to be one of the most dangerous players in the league. Here is what NFL.com wrote about him:
"Deebo does it all for the 49ers. Samuel fought through a litany of injuries in 2023 to put his dynamic skill set to work in 15 games. His 60 receptions and 892 receiving yards were his second-best results through five seasons, and he achieved a new career high with seven touchdown receptions. Samuel topped that off with another five scores and 225 yards on 37 rushing attempts, good for a 6.1 yards-per-carry average."
Samuel had two impressive seasons with the Gamecocks during his four year career. In 2016 as a sophomore, he had 59 receptions, 783 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns. In 2017 he only played in three games but in his senior year in 2018, he reeled in 62 receptions, 882 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
Samuel would go on to be drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the draft and has remained with the organization ever since. Big things are expected of him as he heads into his sixth year in the professional football league. In 2023, he finished the season with 1,117 total yards, 12 touchdowns and averaged 11.5 yards per touch on offense.
