Top 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Sets Commitment Date
One of the nation's best quarterback prospects in the 2027 class is ready to commit and the Gamecocks are squarely in the mix.
2027 quarterback Jayce Johnson out of Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Georgia, has released a top five and set a commitment date for Aug 3. Johnson is a top ten player at his position in the 2027 class per 247Sports (6), On3 Sports (5), and ESPN (3).
Johnson's top five teams include the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Florida State Seminole. The upcoming junior is listed as a dual-threat quarterback standing at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds.
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Cooper Petagna wrote about Johnson's physical tools and what he could do at the next level.
"Physically advanced for his age and will more than likely play north of 225-230 pounds at the next level. Displays above average athleticism avoiding and escaping pressure in the pocket. Demonstrates adequate mobility as a runner. Flashes excellent arm strength with a tight, abbreviated motion, showing the ability to get the ball out quickly. Flashes some touch on his deep ball but will need to continue to learn how to play with touch and change velocity."
If Johnson does choose the Gamecocks, he would be the first commit to South Carolina from the 2027 class.
