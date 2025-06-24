Key Gamecocks Target Sets Commitment Date
Priority 2026 South Carolina defensive back target, Samari "Smoke" Matthews, sets a commitment date for July 11.
The four-star defensive back out of Hough High School in Cornelious, North Carolina has a final four of South Carolina, Texas, Florida State, and Miami. The talented cover corner decided to move up his commitment date to July 11 at Hough High.
At nearly 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Matthews has the size teams covet at the next level. Here's what 247Sports' Clint Brewster had to say about his ability to play at the next level:
"Adequate height/weight/speed with ability to shell and mirror in both man coverage of zone situations. Stays lockstep both underneath and over the top with quick-reacting traits and physicality through contested catches. Pattern match skills that translates to the next level. Very technically sound and can read, drive, and finish. The type of cornerback that can matchup against bigger wide outs and hold his own."
Matthews is a two-sport athlete. As a junior in 2024 on the gridiron, he had 19 tackles and 2 INT. On the track he posted a 22.95 in the 200-meter dash as a 10th grader.
Via his X account on Monday, Matthews announced his decision to move up his commitment and asked where is home.
The Gamecocks currently have the 52nd ranked class in the country on 247Sports. Matthews would be the highest rated commit in the class, should he choose South Carolina.
