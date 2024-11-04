Trio of Gamecocks Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors
Each week the SEC releases it's player of the week honors highlighting player performances over the weekend. After South Carolina's big win over Texas A&M, the SEC spotlighted a trio of Gamecocks for their play on the field.
Torricelli Simpkins III was a part of an offensive line that helped gathered 530 total yards of offense. On the ground, the line was able to dominate one of the best rushing defenses in the conference to a tune of 286 yards, two touchdowns, and averaged 6.7 yards per carry.
Alex Herrera was perfect on field goals in the game going 3/3 with a long of 44 yards. He would also go 5/5 on extra points.
LaNorris Sellers finished the night going 13/27 for 244 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to escape the pocket was a nightmare for the Aggies all evening long. He would also add 106 yards on the ground and a score on 15 carries.
