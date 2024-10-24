Gamecock Digest

Trio of South Carolina Women's Basketball Stars Make Preseason Coaches All-SEC List

Apr 7, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) and center Kamilla Cardoso (10) and guard Raven Johnson (25) speak in a press conference after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the finals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Coming off a 38-0 perfect season that culminated in another national championship, coaches from around the game highlight a trio of South Carolina's Women's Basketball stars prior to tipping off the 2024-2025 season.

Raven Johnson, Te-Hina Paopao, and MiLaysia Fulwiley headline the first and second team selections. Paopao is the lone first team selection. The senior guard started 37 games (all-time record in a single season for South Carolina) averaging 11 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Johnson started appeared in 37 games for the Gamecocks in 2023-2024. She averaged 8.1 points, 2.1 steals, 4.8 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. Fluwiley is the Gamecocks record holder for most games played (38) and did so as a true freshman. In those appearances, Fluwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. She also earned the SEC MVP Tournament honors and a spot on the All-SEC freshman team.

South Carolina is the betting favorites to win the 2025 national championship per BetMGM. The roster is returning all, but two players from the 2024 title winning team (Kamilla Cardoso and Sahnya Jah).

