Final: Ty Good Helps Gamecocks Avoid Sweep in Nail-Biting Win Over Tide
After losing the series to the 16th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide earlier in the weekend, the Gamecocks looked to salvage what they could by trying to win the third game of the series to remain above 500 in SEC play. The bats took a while to get going, but the impressive play from Ty Good kept Carolina in striking distance to allow the bats to come alive, scoring eight runs between the 5th and 7th innings.
The bats were cold through the first four innings, with only a single from Cole Messina. While Tyler Pitzer started his day off striking out the side in the first, the second, third, and fourth innings got the best of him, and he gave up a couple of solo shots. However, after a two-run shot from Dylan Brewer, Ptizer would get some help from the Carolina bats in the fifth inning to chip away at the lead.
South Carolina would have a chance to not only chip more off the lead in the sixth inning but possibly tie it or even take the lead, but the struggles with runners in scoring position continued to show their ugly head, only bringing in one run, trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the sixth. However, the seventh inning would be a different story, with the Gamecocks putting up five behind Cole Messina and Ethan Petry with four combined RBIs in the inning.
While Carolina was able to tack on another run to increase the lead, a lot of credit should be given to Ty Good, who came in and controlled the Tide, keeping them scoreless through his three innings of work. Garrett Gainey came in to finish the game and struggled to put the Tide away, allowing four runs to come in before Chris Veach came into the pitch, and the ending came from the wrong base running from Alabama, getting the final out at third.
