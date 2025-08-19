Gamecock Digest

Updated Look at the Gamecocks EDGE Room Following Injury to George Wilson

Alex Joyce

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks edge Bryan Thomas Jr. (46) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks edge Bryan Thomas Jr. (46) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer announced that edge rusher George Wilson will miss extended time due to an injury suffered in practice. This is the second hit to the room following the injury to true freshman Kobby Sakyi-Prah.

Here's what the Gamecocks head coach had to say about the situation: “No new injury updates that are long-term other than, an EDGE transfer that was going to play for us this season, he’s going to be out for a while as well, which is unfortunate. We’ve kind of gotten hit pretty good at that one spot, which is disappointing from a depth standpoint. But a lot of guys that are there that are competing and working to get better.”

The starting ends for the year remain intact with star edge rusher Dylan Stewart and Bryan Thomas Jr. manning the bookends of the defensive line. However beyond that is a lot of good, but maybe not as proven production.

South Carolina EDGE room:
1. Desmond Umeozulu
2. Jatius Geer
3. Demon Clowney
4. Anthony Addison
5. Jaylen Brown
6. Jaquavious Dodd

Another injury to the edge rusher room could prove costly for the Gamecocks going forward, especially if it's to one of the starters.

Published
Alex Joyce
