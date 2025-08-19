South Carolina EDGE George Wilson Suffers Injury - Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks
South Carolina EDGE transfer George Wilson has suffered an injury.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are working on wrapping up fall camp as the season approaches, but some unfortunate news broke on Tuesday. Shane Beamer revealed that EDGE George Wilson suffered a significant injury that will keep him on the sidelines.
“No new injury updates that are long-term other than, an EDGE transfer that was going to play for us this season, he’s going to be out for a while as well, which is unfortunate,” Beamer said. “We’ve kind of gotten hit pretty good at that one spot, which is disappointing from a depth standpoint. But a lot of guys that are there that are competing and working to get better.”
Wilson is a redshirt senior who transferred into South Carolina this offseason. He spent his first two seasons at Florida State before transferring to Campbell. In 2023, Wilson started in 11 games for Campbell making four starts. He was credited with 21 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss including a team-high 4.0 sacks. In 2024, he played in all 12 games for Campbell and racked up 18 tackles including a dozen solo stops… notched 6.0 tackles for loss including 5.0 sacks.
Wilson initially committed to South Carolina coming out of high school, but ultimately decommitted from the program. He would later commit to Florida State where he was enroll. Unfortunate news as Wilson was set to finally play for the Gamecocks this season, but for now, that will have to be put on hold until he is healthy.
