Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia Has Circled the South Carolina Matchup in Week Three

Alex Joyce

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) runs aways from South Carolina Gamecocks’s defense during the first half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
In a sit down interview this week, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has circled has the week three game against South Carolina circled for next season.

Pavia, one of the bigger stories in college football last season, received an extra year of eligibility this offseason and will return as the Commodores quarterback in 2025. He sat down with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton of Bussin' With The Boys to discuss the upcoming college season.

Lewan, former Michigan and Tennessee Titans offensive tackle, asked Pavia about Vanderbilt's 2025 schedule and which team is he has circled for next season. Pavia didn't give an exact reason, however he had one particular team in mind.

"Game three," Pavia said on Bussin' With The Boys.

The Commodores will travel to Columbia, South Carolina, in week three of the season in a night game against the Gamecocks. Last season, Pavia and the Commodores were riding high coming into the game against South Carolina. They had won four of their last five, a close defeat at the hands of top five Texas, and a hot South Carolina squad coming to their building.

The Gamecocks would go on to dominate Vanderbilt in their homecoming game 28-7. It was the lowest offensive output Vanderbilt had all season. Pavia ended that game 16-31(52 percent), no touchdowns, and a fumble via a strip sack from Kyle Kennard.

Pavia's Commodores will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium to take on South Carolina for a 6:00 or 6:45 p.m. kick on Sept. 13.

