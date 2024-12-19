Gamecock Digest

Vandrevius Jacobs Signs New NIL Deal to Stay in Columbia

Alex Joyce

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (19) during warm ups at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

South Carolina wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs signs NIL deal with the Garnet Trust to remain in Columbia next season.

The Garnet Trust is the official NIL partner of Gamecocks Athletics. On Thursday, the Collective announced Jacobs' return to the Gamecocks with a new NIL deal.

The 6-foot-0 and 190 pound reciever our of Fort Pierce, Florida joined South Carolina after transferring from Florida State last offseason. The redhisrt freshman caught 12 passes for 181 yards in 2024.

Jacobs' announcement comes two days after senior Jared Brown decided to return to Columbia as well.

