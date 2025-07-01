Gamecock Digest

WATCH: Former Gamecocks Deebo Samuel Sr. and Xavier Legette Work Out Together Ahead of 2025 NFL Season

Alex Joyce

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) with the ball in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) with the ball in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As the 2025 NFL season gets closer to kickoff, former Gamecocks Xavier Legette and Deebo Samuel Sr. link up for a workout before training camp begins.

The Carolina Panthers traded up in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft to select South Carolina's Xavier Legette. He appeared in 16 games for the Panthers making 49 catches for 497 yards (10.1 yards per catch) and four touchdowns as the team's second leading receiver.

Carolina hopes a trio of Legette, Adam Thielen, and 2025 eight overall pick Tetairoa McMillian will help them build off what was an impressive end to the 2024 season. As he enters year two, Legette's playmaking abilities will be needed if the Panthers hope to compete for a NFC South title this year.

On the flip side, it is a new chapter in what has been an impressive career for Deebo Samuel Sr. After spending his entire time in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel Sr. has found a new home with rookie sensation Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. He joins a receiving core that already features Terry McLaurin and tight end Zach Ertz.

Washington is coming off an impressive 2024 season that ended in the NFC Championship game. Samuel Sr. comes in with the opportunity to help the Commanders get over the top in 2025.

Both Legette and Samuel Sr. were stars during their time in Columbia, South Carolina. Now the former Gamecocks have linked up ahead of the season to put some work in off the field.

Fans will get to see Legette and Samuel Sr. in action when their seasons kick off on Sept 7.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.