WATCH: Former Gamecocks Deebo Samuel Sr. and Xavier Legette Work Out Together Ahead of 2025 NFL Season
As the 2025 NFL season gets closer to kickoff, former Gamecocks Xavier Legette and Deebo Samuel Sr. link up for a workout before training camp begins.
The Carolina Panthers traded up in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft to select South Carolina's Xavier Legette. He appeared in 16 games for the Panthers making 49 catches for 497 yards (10.1 yards per catch) and four touchdowns as the team's second leading receiver.
Carolina hopes a trio of Legette, Adam Thielen, and 2025 eight overall pick Tetairoa McMillian will help them build off what was an impressive end to the 2024 season. As he enters year two, Legette's playmaking abilities will be needed if the Panthers hope to compete for a NFC South title this year.
On the flip side, it is a new chapter in what has been an impressive career for Deebo Samuel Sr. After spending his entire time in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel Sr. has found a new home with rookie sensation Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. He joins a receiving core that already features Terry McLaurin and tight end Zach Ertz.
Washington is coming off an impressive 2024 season that ended in the NFC Championship game. Samuel Sr. comes in with the opportunity to help the Commanders get over the top in 2025.
Both Legette and Samuel Sr. were stars during their time in Columbia, South Carolina. Now the former Gamecocks have linked up ahead of the season to put some work in off the field.
Fans will get to see Legette and Samuel Sr. in action when their seasons kick off on Sept 7.
