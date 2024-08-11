Gamecock Digest

WATCH: Freshman TE Michael Smith Makes A Great Catch

Calvary's Michael Smith attempts to make a touchdown catch as Thomasville's Don McCall attempts to break up the play during Friday night's 2nd round matchup.
South Carolina coaches and fans were excited to see the nation's fifth overall TE and top 100 player Michael Smith sign his name as part of the 2024 class. It seems it hasn't taken long for Michael to make a name for himself during fall camp.

The star out of Calvary Day in Savannah, Ga was a highly coveted prospect due to his elite work as a pass catcher. Smith combined great size, 6-foot-4 and 230+ pounds, with quick feet that allowed him to win one on one's and create great separation for a player his size.

While it takes most freshmen time to warm up to the college game, it appears Smith may be ready to make a name for himself already in Columbia.

Watch Michael Smith vs Nick Emmanwori in a pass drill

Here's another angle.

If he continues to make plays like this against veterans like Emmanwori, Smith may see the field early and often in 2024.

