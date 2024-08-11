A'ja Wilson Leads Team USA to Eighth Straight Gold Medal
The 2024 Paris Olympics Women's Basketball final was a barn burner. Though USA came in as the favorites to win gold, host country France gave them every bit of fight that Team USA could handle.
France gets the ball back with just 3.8 seconds left in the game, down 67-64 with gold on the line. Marine Johannes takes the ball up the court, makes a great pass to Gabby Williams and the shot at the buzzer goes in effectively sending the game to overtime tied at 67 a piece.
However French players, coaches, and fans would soon realize that Williams' foot was inside the three point line at the time of release making the basket worth two points. In a game where the United States did not play their best, they survive a late scare winning 67-66.
This marks the eighth straight gold at the Olympics for Team USA. A'ja Wilson led the way for the United States with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
This is the second Olympic gold medal for the former Gamecocks star and current Aces forward after winning her first in Tokyo in 2020. With the 2028 Olympics set to take place in Los Angeles, Wilson will almost undoubtedly look to lead the US to gold once again.
Wilson conitnues to build her legacy in the sport game after game. Now that the Olympics are over, she will look to led the Aces to back-to-back-to-back WNBA championships.
The United States has a commanding lead with the medal count, leading all nations with 126. They are tied with China in gold medals (40).
