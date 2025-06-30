WATCH: LaNorris Sellers Shines at Manning Passing Camp
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is spending part of his offseason as a camp counselor for the Manning Passing Camp, where he has garnered national attention once again.
The Manning Passing Camp, ran by Cooper, Peyton, Eli, and Archie, has been a staple among football cams for young athletes for decades. The camp was born from a concern that basic fundamentals were lacking among younger athletes. And what better way to learn than from a family who's name is synonymous with the sport.
"For more than 50 years, the Manning family and the quarterback position have been practically synonymous with one another. As such, their summer vacations always revolve around the annual Manning Passing Academy…a family-owned and managed football camp that embraces the basic fundamentals of football while catering to the offensive skill positions of RB, TE, WR ... and of course QB."
Every year the camp invites current college players to serve as camp counselors for younger athletes to help them grow and learn from the best in the sport. Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers was one of those players this year.
With campers looking on, the counselors got an opportunity to show their talents on the field. Watch below to see Sellers dazzle with his arm.
Gamecock fans will get to see their star quarterback back in action on Aug 31 against Virginia Tech in Atlanta, Ga.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: