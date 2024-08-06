"We're having a great fall camp" - South Carolina's Jakai Moore Speaks on the Offensive Line
The offensive line is expected to be one of South Carolina's strengths heading into 2024. Though the unit struggled with injuries in 2023, the talent is there to be one of the best in the conference.
Veteran leader and starting left guard Jakai Moore took time to speak to the media today to discuss how fall camp has looked for the offensive line thus far. Running the ball will be a focal point for this offense in 2024.
"There's nothing I would really tweak," Moore said. "We're having a great fall camp. We can definitely be better in certain areas, but overall I think we're solid in running the ball."
Last season the offensive line had high expectations, but ultimately falted due to injuries and inconsistent play. This year the line made a "business decision" to put in more time in order to achieve their goals.
"We get the whole month of May off, so we made a business decision to come back and get this extra work in," Moore said. "I feel that extra work has helped us progress to where we are now and what we're about to become. I feel like the month of May and the month of June has made a major impact to what we're doing right now."
Being a sixth year veteran, Moore has taken on the leadership role for the offensive line, including younger players. He understands the importance of being vocal, but wants to let his work ethic do the talking.
"I'm more of a lead by example type of person," Moore said. "I'm here to guide everybody through the way and talk to them through everything they need."
With the addition of Raheim Sanders through the portal, and LaNorris Seller's ability with the ball in his hands, the Gamecocks will need their guys upfront to stay healthy through the gauntlet of a SEC schedule. Putting in extra work, as well as the talented additions in the offseason, has seemed to breathe new life into the ofensive trenches in 2024.
