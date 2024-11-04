Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Betting Odds: Gamecocks Open as Favorite

The South Carolina Gamecocks have opened as the betting odds favorite over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

The South Carolina Gamecocks have opened as the betting odds favorite over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh off of a massive victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. Texas A&M was undefeated in conference play going into Saturday and the Gamecocks handed their first loss in dominating fashion. They are now faced with a game against Vanderbilt, who has a been a major surprise this season.

Vanderbilt is a fresh off of a win this past weekend as well as they defeated the Auburn Tigers at home. The Commodores are ranked 24th in the latest AP poll rankings and clinched bowl eligibility with their win over the Tigers. Both South Carolina and Vanderbilt have proven they are dangerous teams this season, and this weekend they will face off against one another.

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Betting Odds:

According to Draft Kings, the South Carolina Gamecocks have opened as a 3.5-point road favorite over the Commodores. The over/under for the game is set at 46 points. South Carolina has not lost to Vanderbilt since 2008.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football