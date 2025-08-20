What South Carolina's Shane Beamer Said During his Weekly Press Conference
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer stepped to the podium on Tuesday to take questions and discuss how his team is doing through preseason camp.
Coach Beamer was specific in his answer on what he saw from scrimmage one to two this past weekend. The improvement was noticeable.
"I was hoping to see our punters punt even better. Our snappers snap even better. And our kickers kick even better. And they did," Beamer said. "That was very good to see. I was hoping to see maybe a little more explosiveness on the offense as far as explosive plays. Saw that. Wanting to stay healthy was probably the biggest thing."
The Gamecocks came out of the weekend relatively healthy outside of a hit to their edge rusher depth. During his opening remarks, Beamer pointed out that transfer edge George Wilson will be out for a while. This is the second long term injury to that room with true freshman Kobby Sakyi-Prah also being out for an extended amount of time.
On offense the question in the running back room conitnues to surround the eligibility status of transfer tailback Rahsul Faison. While there is no new news on that front, Beamer did take the time to highlight his room as a whole, even saying its better than last year.
"We're better in that running back room than what we were last year. That's nothing against Rocket [Raheim Sanders]. Rocket was the guy in that room. We have more depth in that room this year and they're all really supportive of one another.," Beamer said.
One of the tailbacks in that room is former Colorado Buffalo Isaiah Augustave who transferred during the summer. He looks to be progressing nicely for the Gamecocks, even breaking the longest run of the preseason.
"We're really excited about him," Beamer on Augustave. "He's got speed. He's got explosiveness. He had the longest run at least in a scrimmage of the preseason where he broke a tackle and had a 60-70 yard run, which was impressive to see. We need that explosiveness at the running back position."
Finally Beamer was asked about the quarterback depth chart. The team has a star in LaNorris Sellers, but the chart behind him doesn't seem to be settled as of now.
"It's certainly ongoing. Those guys are still working, still competing, still developing. Whatever the roles are in game one tat doesn't mean it's going to be the same game 12. We're constantly competing," Beamer said."
The Gamecocks will wrap up preseason camp this week before turning their sights fully onto Virginia Tech for the Aug 31 kickoff.
