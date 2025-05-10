Where do the Gamecocks go From Here After Dropping Doubleheader to Auburn?
South Carolina dopped games two and three on Friday night in Auburn, Alabama. With four games left against Winthrop and LSU, South Carolina has an opportunity to finish the year strong before the SEC Tournament.
After losing 24-2 in game one against the Tigers, South Carolina nearly pulled off a win in the first matchup of the doubleheader. The Gamecocks were down all game, but kept it close until the top of the ninth where they were able to tie the game at 10 a piece.
Gamecocks' reliever Ashton Crowther was on the mound late in a tie game. Auburn infielder Eric Guevara stepped up to the plate with one out and runners on first and third. Guevara hits a squeeze trying to drive in the winning run and it worked. Crowther fielded the ball and went to first instead of home which ultimately led to Auburn getting the walkoff.
The series finale took place about 45 minutes following the conclusion of game two. South Carolina led early on, but couldn't get a run across after the second inning. Auburn would complete the sweep after winnning 11-3.
South Carolina sits at 26-26 overall (5-22 SEC) with four games left in the regular season. The Gamecocks will close out the year with a homestand beginning on Tuesday against Winthrop and ending next weekend against LSU. South Carolina defeated Winthrop 5-3 back on February 18.
LSU is 39-11 overall (16-9 SEC) and will be the second top ten team the Gamecocks have played in a row. South Carolina hasn't finished with less than eight wins in the SEC since joining the conference in the early 90's. South Carolina will have to sweep LSU in order to finish with eight wins in the SEC.
