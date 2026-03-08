South Carolina Falls to Texas in the SEC Tournament Championship

South Carolina's bid for a fourth straight SEC Tournament title comes up short following a 78-61 loss at the hands of the Texas Longhorns.

Texas and South Carolina have had quite the battles over the last two years and this season is no different. In 2024, both teams split the regular season matchups and faced off in the final of the SEC Tournament, with the Gamecocks coming away the victors. This time around we get a repeat, except this time it was the Longhorns coming away with the title.

Texas led the game wire to wire this time around, very different than the first two games this season. Justice Carlton and Madison Booker were a problem offensively for the Gamecocks to deal with on Sunday. Carlton finished the game with 15 points on 6/8 shooting including four assists, four rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. Booker led the way in the scoring department for the Longhorns as she scored 18 points including four rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

It was a struggle offensively for the Gamecocks on Sunday. Joyce Edwards was the team leader in points (13) with five rebounds and two assists. Maddy McDaniel was the only other South Carolina player to end the game in double digits (10 points).

Eyes on the NCAA Tournament

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley looks down court Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game against the Texas Longhorns at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gamecocks came into the game looking to be the first team in league history to come away with four straight SEC Tournament championships. While Texas ended those hopes, there is still a lot to play for this season.

The defending champs UConn Huskies appear to be the national title favorites heading into the tournament this year, according to Fan Duel. Dawn Staley's Gamecocks has the fourth best odds sitting behind the Huskies, UCLA, and Texas.

