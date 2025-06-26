Where Will Elite 2026 DL PJ Dean Land on June 30?
PJ Dean is one of the nation's best defensive line prospects in the 2026 class. With a commitment scheduled for Monday June 30, who is in the driver's seat to land his services?
Dean is a four-star and top ten defensive lineman in the 2026 class per 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-foot-5 and 255 pound prospect out of Clemmons, North Carolina has released a top three of South Carolina, Ohio State, and Georgia ahead of Monday's announcement. Question is who has the upper hand in this commitment.
All three teams have a lot going for them. Both Georgia and Ohio State have consistently recruited, developed, and had high draft picks along the defensive line for the past decade. Dean just also happens to be the younger brother of former Georgia Bulldogs center Jared Wilson.
South Carolina on the other hand can not only show recent success, but they are the only team of the three to offer Dean a chance to play with one of the nation's best defenders in Dylan Stewart. Dean would be able to learn from and play with what many considered to be a high draft pick in Stewart.
Dean is set to come off the board on Monday, June 30.
