Toronto Raptors Select South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles in 2025 NBA Draft
South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles is officially off the board in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The 2025 NBA draft kicked off on Wednesday evening, and South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles is officially off the board. The Toronto Raptors drafted Murray-Boyles with the nith overall pick in the first round.
Murray-Boyles was a star player for the Gamecocks this past season. He averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field. He had a season-high 35 points against Arkansas on top of four steals, seven rebounds and two assists.
The former Gamecock played two seasons in Columbia and showed a lot of improvement over the two seasons. He averaged 6.2 more points and nearly two more rebounds per game in 2024-2025 than he did in 2023-2024.
Murray-Boyles brings a lot of value to an NBA roster. Not only is he still growing as a player, but he also provides both scoring and playmaking ability as a forward, which makes him a very versatile offensive player.
Coming out of high school, Murray-Boyles was rated the 90th-best player in the country, the 20th-best power forward and the second-best player in the state of Utah, according to composite rankings.
He only had two power four offers coming out of high school, despite being a top-100 player. South Carolina and SMU were the biggest programs to extend an offer, and ultimately, he ended up with the Gamecocks.
Murray-Boyles becomes the first player since 2006 to be drafted in the first round from South Carolina.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: