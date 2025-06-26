Gamecock Digest

Toronto Raptors Select South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles in 2025 NBA Draft

South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles is officially off the board in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Jonathan Williams

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Collin Murray-Boyles talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Collin Murray-Boyles talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles is officially off the board in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The 2025 NBA draft kicked off on Wednesday evening, and South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles is officially off the board. The Toronto Raptors drafted Murray-Boyles with the nith overall pick in the first round.

Murray-Boyles was a star player for the Gamecocks this past season. He averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field. He had a season-high 35 points against Arkansas on top of four steals, seven rebounds and two assists.

The former Gamecock played two seasons in Columbia and showed a lot of improvement over the two seasons. He averaged 6.2 more points and nearly two more rebounds per game in 2024-2025 than he did in 2023-2024.

Murray-Boyles brings a lot of value to an NBA roster. Not only is he still growing as a player, but he also provides both scoring and playmaking ability as a forward, which makes him a very versatile offensive player.

Coming out of high school, Murray-Boyles was rated the 90th-best player in the country, the 20th-best power forward and the second-best player in the state of Utah, according to composite rankings.

He only had two power four offers coming out of high school, despite being a top-100 player. South Carolina and SMU were the biggest programs to extend an offer, and ultimately, he ended up with the Gamecocks.

Murray-Boyles becomes the first player since 2006 to be drafted in the first round from South Carolina.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Basketball