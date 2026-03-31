A Defining Moment is Here For Stanford Basketball Against West Virginia

It’s been a long season for the Stanford Cardinal in year two under head coach Kyle Smith. They have won 20 games for a second straight year, and have an overall record of 20-12, going 9-9 in the ACC. While they didn’t reach the NCAA tournament, they were right on the brink, staying strong until the final few days.

Now, Stanford has one final chance to prove themselves in the 2025-26 season, with the start of the College Basketball Crown. This could end up serving as a defining moment for the Cardinal program not only this season, but moving forward. Their first round matchup will be against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Thursday, and as the last team standing in the ACC, they hope to go out strong.

West Virginia poses strong challenge

West Virginia had a solid regular season in 2025-26, going 18-14 overall and finishing ninth in the Big 12, boasting an identical 9-9 conference record. Essentially, the Mountaineers are the average team in the best conference in college basketball.

Their key wins came against the Kansas Jayhawks, the BYU Cougars, and the twice against the UCF Knights. Clearly they are a solid team, but inconsistency in conference play has proven to be their biggest problem.

West Virginia has a pretty solid roster. Going into the season, many believed Treysen Eaglestaff, a North Dakota transfer, would be the star guy for the program. I jumped on that train as well. But Eaglestaff has been more of a role player, averaging 9.5 points per game and was the fourth leading scorer on the team.

The top spot is given to Honor Huff, a typical New York City hooper. He’s on the shorter side at 5-foot-10, but has swag, and is a pure scorer at all three levels.

Huff is going to be a tough guy to stop for Stanford. His backcourt partner is Chance Moore, a taller guard at 6-foot-6 guard that fulfills more of the rebound duties from the guard position, averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a game. Both work well together and share scoring responsibilities.

The best big man on the squad is Brenen Lorient, a forward averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds.

This West Virginia team is solid, but they may not be able to keep up with Stanford, strictly due to their top-end talent. The Cardinal are led by Ebuka Okorie, a 22.8 point per game scorer, who has risen to the top of the college basketball scene with his stellar play. He’ll likely be guarded by Jasper Floyd, West Virginia’s best defender, but the Mountaineers will have a tough time stopping Okorie.

Stanford also has seniors that can be game changers. Benny Gealer, Jeremy Dent-Smith, and AJ Rohosy are all contributors that will be looking to extend their college careers by at least one game on Thursday. Each contest will be a win-or-go-home matchup not just for their seasons, but their basketball careers.

While Stanford comes is the higher seed, West Virginia has a 64.3% chance to win per ESPN analytics.

We are obviously going to pick Stanford to come away with this one. The Cardinal are clearly the better team, and their resumé speaks for itself.

While the Mountaineers certainly can bring a fight, they don’t match up great with the Cardinal. Stanford should be able to dominate on the inside with their plethora of big men to showcase. And the guard position hasn’t been a worry for Stanford all year. Give us the Cardinal in a tight one, 71-70.

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