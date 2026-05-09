NCAA Tournament Expansion Could Send Stanford Basketball Back to March Madness

Did Stanford basketball just get its ticket back to March Madness? Earlier this week, the NCAA made a monumental change to the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, commonly known as March Madness, expanding the tournament from 68 teams to 76 starting in 2027. For a program like Stanford, this expansion could be what puts them back into the tournament.

Despite winning 20 or more games in back-to-back seasons, the Cardinal have come up short in terms of making the tournament, making their last March Madness appearance back in 2014.

This year the Cardinal were on the bubble for much of the campaign and ended up earning a spot in the College Basketball Crown instead. Going 20-13 and beating teams like Louisville and North Carolina, the Cardinal's resume was respectable.

If the 2026 tournament had 76 teams, the Cardinal would have almost certainly been in the tournament. NC State and SMU, two ACC teams that finished 20-13 as well, made it into March Madness this year with Stanford being a finalist to earn one of those two at-large bids.

The expansion most likely gives each Power Four conference an additional bid, and if Stanford wins at least 20 games next season, the expectation would be that they would finally break their streak of tournament-less seasons.

The challenge for Stanford

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

But if the Cardinal want to achieve their goal of going back to the Big Dance, figuring out the makeup of the roster is vital. Losing several players to the transfer portal and the NBA Draft including Ebuka Okorie, Ryan Agarwal, Oskar Giltary and Jalen Thompson among others, the Cardinal have to quickly figure out an identity, and identify the players that can fill those voids.

The Cardinal's recruiting class is a strong one though, full of prospects that garnered interest from several other notable programs.

Headlined by four-star forward Aziz Olajuwon, son of NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon, the Cardinal have signed multiple other big-name high school stars including four-star guards Julius Price from St. Joseph-Santa Maria, Elias Obenyah from Salesian and Isaiah Rogers from Corona.

Hoping to build a culture where recruits can follow in Okorie's footsteps and quickly develop into NBA-caliber players, the expansion is also critical for players to get the chance to play playoff basketball.

March Madness brings out the best in players and uncovers some of basketball's next biggest stars. It's where Steph Curry made a name for himself on a national scale, before landing with the Golden State Warriors. If Stanford has the chance to fight for a spot in the tournament, players can use those moments to develop their game further.

There is still a lot of time left in the offseason, but now that the tournament's expansion is official, the expectations are simple for Stanford in 2026-27: snap that streak and put on its dancing shoes.