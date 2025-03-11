Stanford Basketball Star Earns All-ACC Honors
Stanford's first season as a member of the ACC brought on a lot of surprises. In addition to finishing with their most wins since 2019-2020, the Cardinal also finished in the top half of the conference standings, surpassing any expectations that were set for them heading into the year.
After evolving into one of college basketball's best players in the process, Stanford center Maxime Raynaud has some hardware coming his way, being named to the All-ACC First Team.
The only player in the country that is averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, Raynaud being a first team selection comes as no surprise.
The most productive center by a wide margin this season, Raynaud has received national recognition all year long, also being named to the watchlist for the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy and the Oscar Robertson Trophy, among others. He won the ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year Award as well.
Only the third ACC player since 2000 to average 20 and 10, Raynaud leads the nation with 23 double-doubles and is ranked top-20 in the nation in scoring while being in the top-five for rebounding. His 20.1 points and 10.9 rebounds put him second in the ACC for scoring and first in rebounding.
All season long, Raynaud has been chasing history in terms of Stanford records. Ranking 14th in program history for scoring and third in all-time rebounding, Raynaud is one of only four players in Cardinal basketball history to score at least 1,500 points and grab 900 rebounds.
His 23 double-doubles in a season make him only the fifth major conference player to achieve that over the last five years, joining Zach Edey, Joel Soriano, Oscar Tshiebwe and Armando Bacot.
While Duke star Cooper Flagg won the ACC Player of the Year, Raynaud earned four votes for that award. Raynaud was not the only Cardinal to receive a nod for those big time awards as Jaylen Blakes received 22 votes for the ACC Most Improved Player and Kyle Smith being one of four coaches to get at least one vote for ACC Coach of the Year.
Joining Raynaud on the All-ACC First Team are Flagg, Louisville's Chucky Hepburn, Clemson's Chase Hunter and Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis.
The Cardinal ended the regular season with a 19-12 record (11-9 ACC), earning the No. 7 seed in the ACC postseason tournament. However, the Cardinal were virtually unstoppable at home, going 16-2 at Maples with a 9-1 conference home record, the second best in the ACC for both.
The Cardinal begin their ACC tournament run on Wednesday, playing the winner of Tuesday's Cal-Virginia Tech game. Unlikely to make the NCAA tournament unless they win the tournament, the Cardinal will be locked in and ready to go. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. (PT).